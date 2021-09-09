Repro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and LCC Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2021.

Alphageo (India) Ltd, Walchandnagar Industries Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd and LCC Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2021.

Repro India Ltd crashed 5.27% to Rs 563.6 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10582 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 434. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22760 shares in the past one month.

Walchandnagar Industries Ltd lost 5.04% to Rs 65.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73708 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 347.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 52801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49681 shares in the past one month.

LCC Infotech Ltd dropped 4.96% to Rs 2.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)