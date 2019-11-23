JUST IN
Business Standard

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 32.18% in the September 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.87% to Rs 275.35 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 32.18% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 18.87% to Rs 275.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales275.35339.40 -19 OPM %4.025.54 -PBDT3.7811.25 -66 PBT2.279.95 -77 NP4.496.62 -32

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:51 IST

