Hil standalone net profit declines 22.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 351.43 crore

Net profit of declined 22.56% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 351.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 336.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.72% to Rs 101.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 1481.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1279.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

351.43336.271481.941279.739.5810.2112.8511.5837.4440.30202.92166.8126.3829.98160.11119.9115.6220.17101.5280.75

