Hil standalone net profit declines 22.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 351.43 croreNet profit of Hil declined 22.56% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 351.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 336.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.72% to Rs 101.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.80% to Rs 1481.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1279.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales351.43336.27 5 1481.941279.73 16 OPM %9.5810.21 -12.8511.58 - PBDT37.4440.30 -7 202.92166.81 22 PBT26.3829.98 -12 160.11119.91 34 NP15.6220.17 -23 101.5280.75 26
