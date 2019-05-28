S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of S P Capital Financing declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 850.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.61% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.04 850 2.521.78 42 OPM %18.42-400.00 -7.940.56 - PBDT0.080.24 -67 0.210.41 -49 PBT0.080.24 -67 0.210.41 -49 NP0.060.14 -57 0.150.31 -52

