S P Capital Financing standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mercury Trade Links standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Bilpower reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Prima Plastics standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 850.00% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing declined 57.14% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 850.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.61% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.57% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.380.04 850 2.521.78 42 OPM %18.42-400.00 -7.940.56 - PBDT0.080.24 -67 0.210.41 -49 PBT0.080.24 -67 0.210.41 -49 NP0.060.14 -57 0.150.31 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU