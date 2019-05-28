Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7767.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 962.00 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 7767.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 19776.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 962.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 949.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7206.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 23839.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 4015.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4593.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

