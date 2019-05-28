Ucal Fuel Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.43% to Rs 129.21 croreNet profit of Ucal Fuel Systems reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 90.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.43% to Rs 129.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 38.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 59.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 596.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 577.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales129.21144.25 -10 596.13577.62 3 OPM %12.3514.38 -16.2317.01 - PBDT12.9716.17 -20 77.7380.62 -4 PBT11.4611.70 -2 60.0562.24 -4 NP3.59-90.77 LP 38.78-59.32 LP
