Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 111.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 59.64% to Rs 144.67 crore

Net profit of Pokarna rose 111.41% to Rs 26.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 59.64% to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales144.6790.62 60 OPM %34.4724.95 -PBDT45.7816.65 175 PBT36.0111.78 206 NP26.4912.53 111

Tue, May 28 2019. 12:17 IST

