Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 23.94% in the December 2019 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 1.54% in the March 2020 quarter
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit rises 52.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Solar Industries India consolidated net profit declines 9.58% in the December 2019 quarter
Eveready Industries India standalone net profit rises 45200.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 29318.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries declined 43.22% to Rs 669.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1178.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 29318.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33745.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.46% to Rs 3767.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5496.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 118144.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 130542.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29318.0033745.62 -13 118144.00130542.00 -10 OPM %13.1010.19 -12.1111.88 - PBDT2717.002972.83 -9 11299.0012860.00 -12 PBT1395.001724.69 -19 6208.008083.00 -23 NP669.001178.14 -43 3767.005496.00 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU