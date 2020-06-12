Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit declines 43.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 29318.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries declined 43.22% to Rs 669.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1178.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 29318.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 33745.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.46% to Rs 3767.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5496.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 118144.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 130542.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

