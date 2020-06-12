VTM standalone net profit rises 15.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 15.09% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.40% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 160.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 159.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

