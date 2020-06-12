JUST IN
Business Standard

VTM standalone net profit rises 15.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.13% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of VTM rose 15.09% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.13% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.40% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 160.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 159.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.3644.96 -19 160.53159.80 0 OPM %9.057.05 -10.229.47 - PBDT5.183.55 46 23.9920.83 15 PBT2.981.77 68 16.3614.01 17 NP1.831.59 15 12.1010.22 18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 15:21 IST

