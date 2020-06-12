Indo Count Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 8.36% to Rs 400.56 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries reported to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 400.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 437.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.48% to Rs 73.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 2080.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1934.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales400.56437.11 -8 2080.131934.21 8 OPM %8.833.58 -11.438.59 - PBDT27.066.90 292 198.60130.63 52 PBT16.00-2.05 LP 155.1495.36 63 NP7.95-4.42 LP 73.7860.24 22

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:58 IST

