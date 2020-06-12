Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 204.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 133.27 crore

Net profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 204.69% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 27.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 604.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 589.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

133.27151.65604.48589.528.533.719.226.3711.154.4753.2332.875.792.6441.0525.623.901.2827.2116.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)