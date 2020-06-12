Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 204.69% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.12% to Rs 133.27 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 204.69% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 133.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 151.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.54% to Rs 27.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 604.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 589.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales133.27151.65 -12 604.48589.52 3 OPM %8.533.71 -9.226.37 - PBDT11.154.47 149 53.2332.87 62 PBT5.792.64 119 41.0525.62 60 NP3.901.28 205 27.2116.74 63
