Hindalco Industries Ltd Slips 2.36%

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2.36% today to trade at Rs 431.65. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.64% to quote at 21014.38. The index is up 10.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 1.63% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 149 % over last one year compared to the 43.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 10.68% over last one month compared to 10.73% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.02% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 461 on 29 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 24 Sep 2020.

