Divis Lab gains after Q1 PAT rises 13% to Rs 557 cr

Divi's Laboratories rose 1.21% to Rs 4,975.40 after the pharmaceutical major's consolidated net profit jumped 13.2% to Rs 557.11 crore on a 13.3% surge in net sales to Rs 1,960.64 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Consolidated profit before tax soared 23.2% to Rs 814.48 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 660.98 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared on Saturday, 7 August 2021.
Forex gain for the current quarter amounted to Rs 20 crore as against a gain of Rs 5 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last year, recording a 300% growth year-on-year. The company continued to have near normal operations during the quarter complying to all COVID-19 protocols, as stated in its press statement.
Divis Laboratories is the leading manufacturer of APIs (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients), intermediates and registered starting materials offering high quality products with the highest level of compliance and integrity to over 95 countries.
