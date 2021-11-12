Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 1.76%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 9.11% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.85% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 1.76% today to trade at Rs 461.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.89% to quote at 20317.72. The index is down 4.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.05% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 119.82 % over last one year compared to the 38.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 34330 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 551.65 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 192.45 on 11 Nov 2020.

