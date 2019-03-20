Volumes jump at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 54.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares
Delta Corp Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2019.
Quess Corp Ltd saw volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 54.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares. The stock dropped 1.88% to Rs.789.15. Volumes stood at 1776 shares in the last session.
Delta Corp Ltd clocked volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.84% to Rs.246.70. Volumes stood at 97777 shares in the last session.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 10.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.64.45. Volumes stood at 59496 shares in the last session.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.197.90. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.91% to Rs.793.50. Volumes stood at 29526 shares in the last session.
