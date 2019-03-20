Volumes jump at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Ltd saw volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 54.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares

Delta Corp Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2019.

Ltd saw volume of 2.33 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 54.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4292 shares. The stock dropped 1.88% to Rs.789.15. Volumes stood at 1776 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 7.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.84% to Rs.246.70. Volumes stood at 97777 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 10.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.63% to Rs.64.45. Volumes stood at 59496 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 8.9 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.197.90. Volumes stood at 1.23 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.91% to Rs.793.50. Volumes stood at 29526 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)