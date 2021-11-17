Hindalco ranks #1 in 2021 S&P DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings

-
-
Hindalco Industries has achieved the No.1 rank in the Aluminium Industry for its sustainability performance in the 2021 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings.
Hindalco is the only aluminium company to enter the exclusive DJSI World Index in 2021 and retains its membership of DJSI Emerging Markets Index.
The DJSI World Index comprises top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies by market capitalisation in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors.
This is the 2nd consecutive year that Hindalco is at the top of the DJSI Indices having achieved a score of 73 percentage points against an industry average score of 30.
