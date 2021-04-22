Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slips 2.65%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 7.62% over last one month compared to 7.18% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.31% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd fell 2.65% today to trade at Rs 942.9. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.99% to quote at 19774.86. The index is down 7.18 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 2.39% and Honeywell Automation India Ltd lost 1.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 69.32 % over last one year compared to the 51.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 7.62% over last one month compared to 7.18% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3543 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30510 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1423.55 on 14 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 490 on 12 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)