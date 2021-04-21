Phillips Carbon Black Q4 PAT up 75% to Rs 128 cr

On a consolidated basis, Phillips Carbon Black reported 75.55% jump in net profit to Rs 127.73 crore on 23.75% increase in net sales to Rs 866.73 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
On the segmental front, revenue from carbon black business was Rs 848.28 crore (up 24.77% YoY) and the revenue from power business was Rs 36.45 crore (up 0.05% YoY) in the fourth quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter rose by 12.25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 716.72 crore.
The company's consolidated net profit increased by 9.45% to Rs 313.63 crore on a 18% fall in net sales to Rs 2,659.52 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
Phillips Carbon Black, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, is India's largest carbon black manufacturer.
The scrip rose 3.64% to end at Rs 207.60 on the BSE on Tuesday.
In the past one month, the stock has added 10.02% while the benchmark Sensex has declined by 4.32% during the same period.
