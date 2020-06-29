Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 65.83% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 41.57 croreNet profit of Hindustan Composites declined 65.83% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.34% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 178.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.5750.28 -17 178.05196.61 -9 OPM %10.1312.67 -10.1011.99 - PBDT4.228.01 -47 18.2525.53 -29 PBT1.795.72 -69 8.7516.78 -48 NP2.326.79 -66 10.4717.55 -40
