Hindustan Composites consolidated net profit declines 65.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.32% to Rs 41.57 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Composites declined 65.83% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.32% to Rs 41.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.34% to Rs 10.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 178.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

