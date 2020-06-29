JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fourth Generation Information Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.86% to Rs 35.05 crore

Net Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.86% to Rs 35.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.79% to Rs 121.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 251.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.0544.29 -21 121.02251.04 -52 OPM %-22.17-20.91 --24.62-3.62 - PBDT-7.45-7.40 -1 -28.02-5.07 -453 PBT-7.99-8.26 3 -30.44-9.52 -220 NP-8.02-13.03 38 -35.34-15.31 -131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU