JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Overseas Bank seeks to improve capital and montize Non Core Assets

Godrej Agrovet grants stock options under ESOS
Business Standard

Hindustan Composites outcome of Board meeting

Capital Market 

On 06 May 2019

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Hindustan Composites announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6 May, 2019, inter alia, have considered the following matters: 1. approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. 2. approved the Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. 3. recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each at the rate of Rs 2 per share for the year ended 31 March 2019. The dividend if approved at the ensuing AGM of the Company, shall be paid/ dispatched between 5 September 2019 to 12 September 2019. 4. Re-appointed S M M P & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the year 2019-20 pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 18:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU