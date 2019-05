Dhanuka Agritech launches LARGO for cotton and chilli crop protection in India

On 28 April 2019

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, one of India's leading Agrochemical Formulations Company, launched it's much awaited insecticide- LARGO, a solution to the and Chili farmers. LARGO- The world's best thripicide, offers excellent control of important insect pests of the crop such as ( tabaci), Spotted boll worm (Earias Vittella) Leaf eating caterpillar( litura) and in Chilli , ( dorsalis) , Pod borer (Helicoverpa armigera) & Leaf eating caterpillar ( litura/ exigua). works through Contact and trans-laminar action, and acts on the target pest either by ingestion of treated leaf or through cuticular contact. is a fast acting insecticide on target insect, and insect feeding ceases within minutes of first exposure and mortality occurs within 1 to 24 hours.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)