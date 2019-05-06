Dhanuka Agritech launches LARGO for cotton and chilli crop protection in India

-
On 28 April 2019Dhanuka Agritech Limited, one of India's leading Agrochemical Formulations Company, launched it's much awaited insecticide- LARGO, a solution to the cotton and Chili farmers. LARGO- The world's best thripicide, offers excellent control of important insect pests of the Cotton crop such as Thrips (Thrips tabaci), Spotted boll worm (Earias Vittella) Leaf eating caterpillar(Spodoptera litura) and in Chilli ,Thrips (Scirtothrips dorsalis) , Pod borer (Helicoverpa armigera) & Leaf eating caterpillar (Spodoptera litura/ Spodoptera exigua). LARGO works through Contact and trans-laminar action, and acts on the target pest either by ingestion of treated leaf or through cuticular contact. LARGO is a fast acting insecticide on target insect, and insect feeding ceases within minutes of first exposure and mortality occurs within 1 to 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
