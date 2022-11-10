Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 129.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 129.14% to Rs 319.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2775.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2498.782775.6014.1911.67124.93134.4792.92101.45319.03139.23

