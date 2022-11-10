Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 129.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HEG gallops after Q4 PAT jumps 14% QoQ to Rs 129 cr
Trident Q1 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 129 cr
Lupin reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Authum Investment & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 129.78% in the March 2022 quarter
Zensar Tech gains as Q4 PAT rises 42% QoQ to Rs 129 cr
-
Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 croreNet profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 129.14% to Rs 319.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2775.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2498.782775.60 -10 OPM %14.1911.67 -PBDT124.93134.47 -7 PBT92.92101.45 -8 NP319.03139.23 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU