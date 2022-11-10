JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hindustan Construction Company consolidated net profit rises 129.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company rose 129.14% to Rs 319.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.97% to Rs 2498.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2775.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2498.782775.60 -10 OPM %14.1911.67 -PBDT124.93134.47 -7 PBT92.92101.45 -8 NP319.03139.23 129

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU