Karma Energy standalone net profit rises 393.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 47.54% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy rose 393.18% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 47.54% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.8711.19 -48 OPM %53.8320.02 -PBDT2.981.45 106 PBT1.760.17 935 NP2.170.44 393

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

