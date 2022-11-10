Karma Energy standalone net profit rises 393.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 47.54% to Rs 5.87 crore

Net profit of Karma Energy rose 393.18% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 47.54% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.8711.1953.8320.022.981.451.760.172.170.44

