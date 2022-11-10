Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 209.66 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 9.34% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 209.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.209.66218.0911.5716.8115.1528.519.6423.256.507.17

