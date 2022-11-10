Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 9.34% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales decline 3.87% to Rs 209.66 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 9.34% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.87% to Rs 209.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 218.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales209.66218.09 -4 OPM %11.5716.81 -PBDT15.1528.51 -47 PBT9.6423.25 -59 NP6.507.17 -9

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

