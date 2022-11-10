Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 25.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 220.23 croreNet profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 25.83% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 220.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.23184.78 19 OPM %6.599.71 -PBDT10.3211.95 -14 PBT5.967.07 -16 NP3.134.22 -26
