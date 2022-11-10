JUST IN
Gabriel India standalone net profit rises 46.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 25.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.18% to Rs 220.23 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 25.83% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 220.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.23184.78 19 OPM %6.599.71 -PBDT10.3211.95 -14 PBT5.967.07 -16 NP3.134.22 -26

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

