Neil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries remain constant at Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.760.7782.8983.120.630.640.630.630.470.47

