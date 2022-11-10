JUST IN
Neil Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries remain constant at Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.760.77 -1 OPM %82.8983.12 -PBDT0.630.64 -2 PBT0.630.63 0 NP0.470.47 0

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

