Action Construction Equipment advances on bagging equipment supply contract from MoD

Action Construction Equipment rose 2.44% to Rs 203.50 after the company said that it has received an order for the supply of 40 units of backhoe loaders from Border Road Organisation, Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The announcement was made during market hours today.

Action Construction Equipment is among the leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturers in India, with market leadership in mobile and fixed tower cranes segments.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 8.24% to Rs 35.42 crore on a 11.63% rise in sales to Rs 510.59 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

