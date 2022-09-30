IRCON completes Hajipur-Bachhwara doubling project

IRCON International said that it has completed commissioning of doubling work of Hajipur- Bachhwara of 72 route kilometer (km) including electrification.

The company was appointed by East Central Railways for this project. The entire commissioning has been done in various phases, commissioning of Bachhwara- Mohiudding Nagar (20 km) and Mohiudding NagarSahpur Patori (13 km) has been done in the year 2020. Bachhwara Yard was commissioned in the year 2021 and commissioning of Sahpur Patori- Sahdei Buzurg (12 km), Hajipur-Akshaywat Rai Nagar (12 km) & Akshaywat Rai Nagar- Sahdei Buzurg (14 km) has been completed in the year 2022.

On 28 September 2022, last phase of the section from Akshaywat Rai Nagar to Sahdei Buzurg (14 km) has been commissioned. With this commissioning entire work of this project has been completed.

The public sector enterprise said that after doubling of the Hajipur-Bachhwara section, it will save the detention time/ crossing time in train movement in the section and will facilitate NE bound goods and traffic movement in much lesser time.

IRCON International is an engineering and construction, specialized in transport infrastructure and is wholly owned by the Ministry of Railways. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 73.18% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 62.46% to Rs 144.57 crore on a 75.29% jump in sales to Rs 2,001.91 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.25% to currently trade at Rs 39.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)