Hindustan Copper announces appointment of Govt. nominee director

Capital Market 

With immediate effect

Hindustan Copper announced that the Ministry of Mines, Government of India vide Order dated 07 August 2020 has nominated Sanjeev Verma, Director, Ministry of Mines vice Satendra Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines as part time official Director on the Board of Hindustan Copper with immediate effect and until further orders.

First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 16:26 IST

