Board of T.V. Today Network approves suspension of print publication of 'Mail Today'

At meeting held on 07 August 2020

The Board of T.V. Today Network at its meeting held on 07 August 2020 has approve to suspend print publication of English Daily Newspaper "Mail Today" with effect from 10 August 2020, for now, given the viability of print media in the current situation. The content shall continue to be published in digital format.

The Newspaper "Mail Today" comprises of insignificant portion of business of the Company (Mail Today newspaper in physical mode contributed less than 2% to the total revenues of the Company during the quarter ended 30 June 2020), therefore the said suspension shall not have any material impact on overall business of the Company.

