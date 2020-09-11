Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 40.11% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Unilever consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit declines 10.37% in the June 2020 quarter
Hindustan Zinc standalone net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 431.43 croreNet profit of Hindustan Copper rose 40.11% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 431.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 304.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales431.43304.07 42 OPM %20.0130.66 -PBDT78.8297.91 -19 PBT24.7231.78 -22 NP29.6921.19 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU