JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 40.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 431.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 40.11% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 431.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 304.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales431.43304.07 42 OPM %20.0130.66 -PBDT78.8297.91 -19 PBT24.7231.78 -22 NP29.6921.19 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU