Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit rises 40.11% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.89% to Rs 431.43 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Copper rose 40.11% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.89% to Rs 431.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 304.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.431.43304.0720.0130.6678.8297.9124.7231.7829.6921.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)