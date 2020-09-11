JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 147.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 669.41 crore

Net Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 166.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 669.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 642.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 333.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 758.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 2812.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2958.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

