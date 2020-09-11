JBF Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 147.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amid COVID pandemic, Centre urged to stop trade of dog, cat meat
Lockdown: Assam issues passes to people for feeding stray
Gratex Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes spurt at Reliance Industries Ltd counter
Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs
-
Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 669.41 croreNet Loss of JBF Industries reported to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 166.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 669.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 642.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 333.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 758.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 2812.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2958.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales669.41642.52 4 2812.902958.27 -5 OPM %0.64-4.07 -1.782.70 - PBDT-57.55-87.07 34 -171.77-152.57 -13 PBT-80.13-111.03 28 -266.25-252.03 -6 NP-147.91-166.72 11 -333.50-758.09 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU