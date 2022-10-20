Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.8, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% slide in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.8, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 17504.1. The Sensex is at 59042.29, down 0.11%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 8.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5736.15, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 106, flat on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% slide in NIFTY and a 2% fall in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 26.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)