Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 123.7, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.66% rally in NIFTY and a 17.64% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 123.7, down 2.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.88% on the day, quoting at 17556.4. The Sensex is at 59263.69, down 1.56%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 13.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6703.8, down 4.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.7, down 2.77% on the day. Hindustan Copper Ltd tumbled 0.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.66% rally in NIFTY and a 17.64% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 35.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)