Hindustan Copper signs MoU with Hindalco

For long-term sale of copper concentrate to Hindalco

Hindustan Copper has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindalco Industries (Hindalco) on 17 September 2020 for long-term sale of copper concentrate produced by HCl to Hindalco. Under this MoU, around 60% (copper content) of HCL's current copper concentrate production will be utilized by Hindalco in the manufacture of refined copper.

This partnership between HCl and Hindalco will go a long way in building the domestic copper industry by ensuring efficient utilization of the country's mineral resources in a sustainable manner. With this partnership, HCl will be taking' a step towards assuring supply of raw material to the Indigenous copper manufacturers. This will also fulfill the country's mission of make in India and AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

