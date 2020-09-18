TVS Motor Company announces distribution partnership with Auteco SAS, Colombia

TVS Motor Company announced their new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia.

Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. They will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM).

Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre.

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. The company will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market.

