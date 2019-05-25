Hindustan Fluoro Carbons standalone net profit rises 808.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 12.91 croreNet profit of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons rose 808.33% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.45% to Rs 45.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.9112.82 1 45.8643.08 6 OPM %7.369.52 -8.467.71 - PBDT2.550.61 318 3.190.71 349 PBT2.180.24 808 1.70-0.77 LP NP2.180.24 808 1.70-0.77 LP
