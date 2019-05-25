Adarsh Mercantile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Adarsh Plant Protect reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Northern Project reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Simplex Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Svarnim Trade Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 72.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of Adarsh Mercantile reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.15% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.210.75 -72 0.521.11 -53 OPM %-47.62-20.00 --32.69-1.80 - PBDT-0.25-2.80 91 0.010.65 -98 PBT-0.25-2.80 91 0.010.65 -98 NP-0.28-2.80 90 -0.020.53 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU