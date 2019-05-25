Swaraj Automotives standalone net profit declines 19.15% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 27.23 croreNet profit of Swaraj Automotives declined 19.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 130.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.2331.36 -13 130.65113.71 15 OPM %2.723.73 -4.374.45 - PBDT0.861.37 -37 6.195.86 6 PBT0.511.08 -53 4.824.96 -3 NP0.380.47 -19 3.473.41 2
