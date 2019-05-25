Swaraj Automotives standalone net profit declines 19.15% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 27.23 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Automotives declined 19.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 27.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.76% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 130.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

