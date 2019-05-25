Citizen Infoline reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of Citizen Infoline reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.28% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.69 -33 2.442.88 -15 OPM %-23.911.45 --8.20-1.39 - PBDT-0.010.10 PL 0.180.35 -49 PBT-0.060.02 PL 00.01 -100 NP-0.040.02 PL 0.020.01 100

