Mazda Europe selects Wipro for its digital transformation

Wipro announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape.

Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities, resulting in reduced cost and complexity.

This strategic relationship with Wipro will help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agile DevOps ways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation.

