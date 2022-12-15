Mazda Europe selects Wipro for its digital transformation

-
ALSO READ
Mazda standalone net profit declines 24.27% in the September 2022 quarter
TAP Air Portugal selects TCS for accelerating its digital transformation
QIAGEN selects TCS as partner for its cloud transformation strategy
Mindtree, Tata Power, Hindustan Zinc to be watched
Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 17.50% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities, resulting in reduced cost and complexity.
This strategic relationship with Wipro will help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agile DevOps ways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU