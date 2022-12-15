JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

AIA Engineering to subscribe to shares of Clean Max Meridius

Bank of Baroda announces change in nominee director
Business Standard

Mazda Europe selects Wipro for its digital transformation

Capital Market 

Wipro announced that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe to deliver next generation managed services for its entire application landscape.

Mazda is currently transforming itself into a more centralized organization with harmonized business processes and standardized business capabilities, resulting in reduced cost and complexity.

This strategic relationship with Wipro will help industrialize Mazda IT, digitize processes, and further enable agile DevOps ways of working while infusing state-of-the-art tools to drive automation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU