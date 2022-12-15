Bank of Baroda announces change in nominee director

-
ALSO READ
GRSE announces change in Govt. Nominee Director
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in Govt. Nominee Director
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in its nominee director on board of Petronet LNG
Jaiprakash Power Ventures approves change in nominee director
PNB Housing Finance announces appointment of nominee director
-
With immediate effectBank of Baroda announced that the Central Government has nominated Mukesh Kumar Bansal (Joint Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as Director on the Board of Bank of Baroda, with immediate effect and until further orders vice Amit Agrawal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU