JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mazda Europe selects Wipro for its digital transformation
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda announces change in nominee director

Capital Market 

With immediate effect

Bank of Baroda announced that the Central Government has nominated Mukesh Kumar Bansal (Joint Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services) as Director on the Board of Bank of Baroda, with immediate effect and until further orders vice Amit Agrawal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 18:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU