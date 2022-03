Karnataka Bank signs MoU with SELCO Solar Light

For financing solar based livelihood products to its customers

Karnataka Bank has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SELCO Solar Light, engaged in the business of designing, assembling, selling and servicing of solar energy products for the last 27 years with the main objective of providing energy access to underserved population.

Under this collaborative initiative, Karnataka Bank provides financial support to individuals/ HUF/ Farmers/ Traders/Businessmen / Proprietorship concerns / Professionals / Salaried Persons/Institutions etc to purchase the solar energy products of SELCO Solar Light in India.

Customers can avail loans from the Bank with a competitive interest rate for installing SELCO Solar energy products for both household and commercial use.

