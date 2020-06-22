Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd extends gains

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 233.5, up 4.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% drop in NIFTY and a 7.25% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 233.5, up 4.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.84% on the day, quoting at 10330.4. The Sensex is at 35041.11, up 0.89%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 30.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 16.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14535.25, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 233.45, up 4.43% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 19.09% in last one year as compared to a 11.7% drop in NIFTY and a 7.25% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)