Quess Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Cox & Kings Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd and Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2019.

Quess Corp Ltd lost 14.99% to Rs 440.5 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19532 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd crashed 11.47% to Rs 191.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95337 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8163 shares in the past one month.

Cox & Kings Ltd tumbled 4.94% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd pared 4.55% to Rs 1657.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13041 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd fell 4.01% to Rs 1944. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76574 shares in the past one month.

