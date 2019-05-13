Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd slips for fifth straight session

-
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 265.8, down 2.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.08% rally in NIFTY and a 8.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 265.8, down 2.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 11247.75. The Sensex is at 37436.88, down 0.07%.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 3.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15493.85, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73.87 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 266.5, down 2.67% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 17.2% in last one year as compared to a 4.08% rally in NIFTY and a 8.94% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 8.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
