Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd, Trigyn Technologies Ltd and Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2019.
Transwarranty Finance Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 5.41 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2092 shares in the past one month.
Zenith Exports Ltd soared 19.06% to Rs 73.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 389 shares in the past one month.
Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd spiked 15.29% to Rs 184. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2212 shares in the past one month.
Trigyn Technologies Ltd spurt 14.31% to Rs 73.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6327 shares in the past one month.
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd exploded 12.02% to Rs 62.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1929 shares in the past one month.
