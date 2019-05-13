Volumes jump at Delta Corp Ltd counter

-
Delta Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 5.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82363 shares
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Merck Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 May 2019.
Delta Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 5.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82363 shares. The stock dropped 12.20% to Rs.187.40. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd clocked volume of 11.48 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.56% to Rs.431.15. Volumes stood at 1.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Relaxo Footwears Ltd witnessed volume of 3165 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 969 shares. The stock dropped 2.05% to Rs.852.50. Volumes stood at 763 shares in the last session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 9395 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3798 shares. The stock gained 3.82% to Rs.689.55. Volumes stood at 2035 shares in the last session.
Merck Ltd witnessed volume of 7526 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3060 shares. The stock increased 4.61% to Rs.3,878.10. Volumes stood at 2063 shares in the last session.
