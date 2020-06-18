Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.36%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 221.3, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.17% in last one year as compared to a 14.71% fall in NIFTY and a 12.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 221.3, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 9971.9. The Sensex is at 33797.27, up 0.86%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added around 29.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13742.95, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

